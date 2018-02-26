Man remanded over Qld road rage attack

A man has been remanded in custody for his alleged role in a vicious road rage assault on southeast Queensland's M1 motorway that has left a man fighting for his life.

Brock Prime, 29, was violently attacked by a group of up to 13 people, some of whom may have been armed, at the side of the M1 near Yatala around 9.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Jonathan Lawrence, 26, did not appear at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged over the incident.

Lawrence and another man, 27, have both been charged with grievous bodily harm after they were arrested by police on Sunday night.

Lawrence, from Surfers Paradise, has been remanded in custody and will appear on Tuesday with the duty lawyer telling the court he was "seeking legal representation".

His co-accused, from Ormeau, is due to face the same court later on Monday.

The group, who'd been travelling in a white van, fled the scene before emergency services arrived and police initially appealed to the public for help in finding those responsible.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said the incident began when the van and Mr Prime's black Subaru Forester came close to colliding on the M1 around Coomera.

A "cat and mouse game" then began, with the two vehicles ducking and weaving through traffic in wet conditions on the motorway before they both finally pulled over.

"The actions of both of these vehicles were extremely dangerous," he told reporters.

Mr Prime's sister condemned the culprits as cowards.

"I just felt sick to my stomach still thinking about it, how people could to that to such a beautiful person," Daisy Prime told the Nine Network on Sunday.

Mr Prime's friend Mia Cole said the incident came five weeks after the sudden and unexpected death of his father Darren.

On a GoFundMe page set up to support the family, she said Brock Prime had taken on the household father duties "such as paying the mortgage and putting food on the table".

His family said he had been working 10-hour days, six days a week to support them following his father's death.

The GoFundMe page has since received more than $13,000.

Detectives have called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage taken around the M1 between Pimpama and Yatala from about 9.30pm to the time of the incident to get in touch.