Elderly man killed by car while checking his letter box
Intruders with knives tie up woman, boy in home invasion

Tracey Ferrier
AAP /

Two men armed with knives have tied up a woman and a boy, with three other children left to witness the terrifying home invasion south of Brisbane.

Police say the woman, the 12-year-old boy, and the other children, all aged under 10, were asleep when the intruders broke into their Logan home and threatened them before dawn on Sunday.

Police say a woman and four children were left traumatised after two men broke into a home on Sunday morning.

They tied up the woman and the boy, with the other children left to watch in fear as the intruders ransacked the house and fled with stolen property.

The woman managed to free herself and call police.

No one was physically harmed and police are still hunting for the offenders.

