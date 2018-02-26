KAP calls to end eligibility uncertainty

Katter's Australian Party is calling for a full eligibility audit of all 93 Queensland state MPs, claiming the move will stop the issue being used as a political "smokescreen".

Queensland leader Robbie Katter said the federal citizenship debate, as well as previous debates in state parliament over eligibility issues, had wasted time that should be spent debating more important issues.

"All this energy and airtime gets sucked into the major parties trying to catch each other out on MPs, so we're saying let's do a spring clean at the start of this parliament," Mr Katter told AAP.

"We're certainly not out to spark a big inquiry, what we want to do is save Queenslanders from the games the (major parties) play where they say if we've got a crisis this week, let's put out a smokescreen and throw someone under the bus".

Mr Katter said the call for an audit wasn't in response to information he had about any specific MP, but a general wish to head off the problem before it started.

Dual citizenship does not disqualify people from becoming state MPs like it does for their federal counterparts, but issues like undisclosed criminal or financial histories can affect eligibility.

A spokeswoman for the Attorney-General's office confirmed it had received the request for an audit from Mr Katter, but did not specify the government's position on the issue.