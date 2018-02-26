Probe into Logan City Council CEO sacking

Queensland Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has ordered an investigation into the sacking of former Logan City Council Chief Executive Sharon Kelsey.

Earlier this month councillors voted 7-5 to get rid of Ms Kelsey, while Logan Mayor Luke Smith abstained.

She had been in the job for just seven months and Mr Hinchliffe has asked his director general to investigate.

"Clearly there are concerns in Logan that the previous CEO's contract was discontinued, and some residents have written to my office outlining their concerns," Mr Hinchliffe said in a statement on Monday.

"That's why I've asked my director-general to investigate whether council followed due process in making its decision."

Ms Kelsey previously claimed in the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission that Mr Smith had interfered in her probation review.

Council received a letter from the Crime and Corruption Commission warning them terminating Ms Kelsey could be unlawful if it was done because she had co-operated with the CCC's Operation Belcarra investigation into whether the mayor had influenced development decisions for the benefit of his campaign donors.

Speaking following her sacking, Mr Smith said Ms Kelsey's termination had nothing to do with the CCC investigation.

"The decision that was made by council was made on her performance and her performance alone," he told reporters.

However, in an interview with the ABC immediately following her ousting Ms Kelsey said a "comprehensive, independent review" of her performance presented to council showed her performance to be fine.

"I believe that there are matters there that are in the public interest and I believe that ultimately the community's smart enough to work this out, they just need to be able to have the full information," she said.