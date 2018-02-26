News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Report details university hazing rituals (clone 39320833)
Revealed: Shocking student 'hazing' rituals at uni colleges
Wife killer Baden-Clay ‘not coping’ behind bars (clone 32813506)
Wife killer Gerard Baden-Clay labelled a 'model prisoner'

Just a man with 'tattoos and bad friends' lawyer defends killed man identified as ex-Bikie associate

Evan Schwarten
AAP /

A man shot dead by police in suburban Brisbane wasn't a bikie and was just a guy with tattoos and some bad friends, his lawyer says.

Cheryl and Liam Payne make awkward sex joke at Brits 2018
0:19

Cheryl and Liam Payne make awkward sex joke at Brits 2018
Chris Hemsworth on if Miley and Liam are married!
1:02

Chris Hemsworth on if Miley and Liam are married!
UK trade minister - Too soon to seek Trans-Pacific trade deal
1:07

UK trade minister - Too soon to seek Trans-Pacific trade deal
Hurdles ahead for infrastructure programs in 2018
3:35

Hurdles ahead for infrastructure programs in 2018
Opening Bell, December 8, 2017
0:51

Opening Bell, December 8, 2017
Liam Gallagher: Wall of Glass
3:38

Liam Gallagher: Wall of Glass
Fox: Transitional Brexit plan is common sense
2:15

Fox: Transitional Brexit plan is common sense
Fox: Zaghari-Ratcliff detention “spurious and unacceptable"
0:50

Fox: Zaghari-Ratcliff detention “spurious and unacceptable"
Davis laughs off Brexit divorce bill blackmail row
0:18

Davis laughs off Brexit divorce bill blackmail row
Scottish Guy Is Thrilled to Find Irn-Bru in Australian Supermarket
0:52

Scottish Guy Is Thrilled to Find Irn-Bru in Australian Supermarket
0613_1630_nat_jurrah
0:19

Liam Jurrah jailed for assault
Jermaine Fowler, New Father, Cried During 'Taken'
6:37

Jermaine Fowler, New Father, Cried During 'Taken'
 

Two officers opened fire on the man, named by media as Comancheros bikie club associate Liam Scorcese, after he threatened the occupants of a home at Wakerley on the city's bayside on Sunday morning.

He had tried to break into the property and the occupants called police who first used a Taser to try to subdue the "enraged" 31-year-old.

When that failed they retreated down the street but police say Scorsese followed them and threatened them while armed with a knife, forcing the officers to open fire.

An associate of the Comancheros bikie gang Liam Scorsese was shot dead by police during a dramatic confrontation in Brisbane. Source: Ashkan Tai/ Instagram

Scorsese's Gold Coast lawyer Ashkan Tai said his client was not a member of any outlaw motorcycle club and was working to get his life in order.

"He had enrolled in a barber's course. Just because he got into one incident with the Comancheros, police label him. He wasn't a bikie, he was just a man that was tattooed and had some bad friends," Mr Tai told The Courier-Mail.

"His family are obviously extremely distressed ... I would hope Ethical Standards investigate fairly the question of how a man can be shot dead by police, in suburbia, in the early hours, on a Sunday morning."

The officers involved are receiving counselling and the Queensland Police Union says they acted courageously and professionally.

"You hope you never ever have to use your firearm but at the end of the day you have to do what you have to do to protect your own life," union president Ian Leavers told ABC radio.

A forensic police officer on scene in Wakerley. Source: AAP

The Queensland Police Service's Ethical Standards Command has launched an investigation on behalf of the State Coroner, with the assistance of the Crime and Corruption Commission.

It is the second shooting incident involving Queensland police in less than two weeks, after a 16-year-old boy was shot after allegedly lunging at officers with a knife at Springfield, southwest of Brisbane on February 14.

He was later charged after being released from hospital after treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The officers involved are receiving counselling. Source: AAP

Back To Top
feedback