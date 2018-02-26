News

Wife killer Gerard Baden-Clay labelled a 'model prisoner' for 'good behaviour'

Yahoo7 News /

Wife killer Gerard Baden-Clay is reportedly a "model" prisoner in jail and has been rewarded for good behaviour.

Baden-Clay is currently serving a minimum of 15 years' jail for the murder of his wife Allison who disappeared from the family's Brookfield home six years ago.

But behind the walls of Brisbane's Wolston Correctional Centre, the 47-year-old is "very polite" and does "everything he is asked to do" according to a source who spoke to The Courier-Mail.

Gerard Baden-Clay and wife Allison. Source: 7News

It has been reported Baden-Clay has a job in the jail too, and no one ever hears from him. The source compared him to Brett Peter Cowan, the man who murdered Sunshine Coast boy Daniel Morcombe, in that respect as a quiet prisoner.

Cowan is serving time in the same jail.

With the extra money, the 47-year-old, like other prisoners, can buy toiletries and snacks.

Gerard Baden-Clay in 2014. Source: AAP

If his good behaviour behind bars continues, he could also end up in a more comfortable jail cell.

It's a stark contrast to reports in 2016 that Baden-Clay was struggling with life in prison and at one stage broke down "sobbing uncontrollably" while working in a metal shop.

Sources told 7 News at the time, Baden-Clay informed prison staff his murder conviction was finally dawning on him and he was not coping with his life sentence.

Baden-Cay was reportedly returned to his cell after the breakdown, which happened 12 days after the High Court reinstated his murder conviction.

Sources said the 47-year-old continues to wear his wedding ring and has pictures of himself and Allison, including their wedding photo, pinned to a board in his cell.

