Report details university hazing rituals

Student safety advocates say hazing must be criminalised after a disturbing report detailing long-running sexual humiliation and other rituals at Australian universities.

A new report has detailed humiliating hazing rituals at Sydney University's residential colleges.

The report, released on Monday, describes a series of rituals aimed at new students during what's been dubbed The Red Zone, a reference to orientation weeks meant to familiarise newcomers with life at their universities.

But the report's authors say O-week ends up being a dangerous and degrading experience for too many students, particularly when it comes to sexual assaults and dangerous levels of alcohol consumption.

The Red Zone report describes rituals common at university residential colleges, including male students masturbating into female students' shampoo and body wash bottles.

Others include students being encouraged to post graphic and embarrassing photos about their sexual activity online.

It also details drinking games where students are egged on to consume more than a dozen drinks without a bathroom stop, causing them to wet their pants, and practices such as locking new students in bathrooms and tipping vats of dead fish on them.

The report includes case studies at 12 universities, including all eight of Australia's leading universities, and much of it is not new.

But its authors say nothing is changing and students continue to be exposed to toxic and dangerous environments, particularly during O-week, and especially at residential colleges.

"While there have been dozens of attempts over the years to stop the abuse over this period, sexual assault and hazing activities have continued," one of the report's authors Nina Funnell told the ABC.

She wants hazing criminalised and says the federal government must set up a taskforce to investigate what's going on in such colleges, describing them as "a protected species".

Universities last year vowed to overhaul how they responded to sexual assaults and harassment after an earlier report exposed the shocking number of students being preyed upon by peers and staff.

One in five students from Australia's 39 universities were sexually harassed either on campus, travelling to or from uni, or at uni-related events or workplaces in 2016, while 1.6 per cent were sexually assaulted in the past two years, a report by the Human Rights Commission found.

Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham wrote to all universities last year, asking what was being done to address the problem.

"Whilst many universities have taken action, I expect the rest of the sector to follow suit and deliver on the commitments they made when the report was released last year," the minister said on Monday.

One of the case studies in Monday's report deals with Sydney student Stuart Kelly, who took his own life four years after his older brother died in a one-punch attack in Kings Cross.

His parents are demanding an inquest and suspect something catastrophic happened to their son when he went to live at Sydney University's St Paul's College.

The college says it has investigated Mr Kelly's death and has found no substance to allegations he suffered something terrible at the college.

Sydney University says it will respond once Vice-chancellor Michael Spence has read The Red Zone report in full.