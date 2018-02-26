News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Report details university hazing rituals (clone 39320833)
Revealed: Shocking student 'hazing' rituals at uni colleges

Two men arrested over brutal Queensland road rage

Evan Schwarten
AAP /

Two men are due to appear in court over a vicious road rage assault on southeast Queensland's M1 Motorway that left a man fighting for life in hospital.

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0225_1800_qld_roadrage
2:02

Tradie left for dead in horrifying road rage attack
South Kalamazoo Neighborhood Streets Impassable Due to Flooding
0:40

South Kalamazoo Neighborhood Streets Impassable Due to Flooding
0224_1800_wa_biker
0:26

Off-road motorbike rider killed after slamming into a tree
0224_1800_syd_police
0:19

Police investigating vicious assault in Marrickville
0223_1800_BRI-RoadRaaaage
1:39

Man sentenced over fatal road rage attack
Driver Pulls Out Suddenly, Causes Crash on M1 Motorway
0:43

Driver Pulls Out Suddenly, Causes Crash on M1 Motorway
0222_1800_BRI-RoadRageManslaughter
1:46

Driver cleared of manslaughter following road rage argument
0222_1800_vic_crash
0:15

Driver’s reflexes saved him from a serious crash
Donald Trump rages about Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff
0:54

Donald Trump rages about Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff
1215_1800_vic_driver
1:22

Search on for thugs on motorbikes after a savage road rage attack
1213_1800_vic_cyclist
1:33

Mum left shaken as cyclist grabs keys in road rage clash
 

Brock Prime, 29, was violently attacked by a group of up to 13 people, some of whom may have been armed, at the side of the M1 highway Pimpama and Yatala around 9.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Early on Monday police said they had arrested a 26-year-old Surfers Paradise man and 27-year-old Ormeau man and charged them with grievous bodily harm.

Brock Prime, 29 was injured in a road rage incident north of the Gold Coast. Source: Mia Cole / GoFundMe


The group, who'd been travelling in a white van, fled the scene before emergency services arrived and police initially appealed to the public for help in finding those responsible.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said the incident began when the van and Mr Prime's black Subaru Forester came close to colliding on the M1 around Coomera.

A "cat and mouse game" then began, with the two vehicles ducking and weaving through traffic in wet conditions on the motorway before they both finally pulled over.

Mr Prime remains in a critical condition in the Gold Coast University Hospital. Source: 7 News


"The actions of both of these vehicles were extremely dangerous," he told reporters.

Mr Prime's sister condemned the culprits as cowards.

"I just felt sick to my stomach still thinking about it, how people could to that to such a beautiful person," Daisy Prime told the Nine Network on Sunday.

Brock's friend Mia Cole said the incident comes just five weeks after the sudden and unexpected death of Brock's father Darren.

Any witness to the assault or its lead up is urged to contact police. Source: 7 News

"Brock is his mother, younger brother and sisters rock and they rely on him heavily especially after the passing of their father," Ms Cole wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.

Detectives have called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet contacted them, or has dash cam footage taken in the vicinity of the M1 between Pimpama and Yatala from around 9:30pm to the time of the incident to get in touch.

Back To Top
feedback