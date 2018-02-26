Two men arrested over brutal Qld road rage

Two men are due to appear in court over a vicious road rage assault on southeast Queensland's M1 Motorway that left a man fighting for life in hospital.

Brock Prime, 29, was violently attacked by a group of up to 13 people, some of whom may have been armed, at the side of the M1 highway Pimpama and Yatala around 9.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Early on Monday police said they had arrested a 26-year-old Surfers Paradise man and 27-year-old Ormeau man and charged them with grievous bodily harm.

The group, who'd been travelling in a white van, fled the scene before emergency services arrived and police initially appealed to the public for help in finding those responsible.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said the incident began when the van and Mr Prime's black Subaru Forester came close to colliding on the M1 around Coomera.

A "cat and mouse game" then began, with the two vehicles ducking and weaving through traffic in wet conditions on the motorway before they both finally pulled over.

"The actions of both of these vehicles were extremely dangerous," he told reporters.

Mr Prime's sister condemned the culprits as cowards.

"I just felt sick to my stomach still thinking about it, how people could to that to such a beautiful person," Daisy Prime told the Nine Network on Sunday.

Brock's friend Mia Cole said the incident comes just five weeks after the sudden and unexpected death of Brock's father Darren.

"Brock is his mother, younger brother and sisters rock and they rely on him heavily especially after the passing of their father," Ms Cole wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.

Detectives have called for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet contacted them, or has dash cam footage taken in the vicinity of the M1 between Pimpama and Yatala from around 9:30pm to the time of the incident to get in touch.