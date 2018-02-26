Qld police shoot man dead, probe launched

A major investigation is underway after Queensland police shot dead a knife-wielding man in a Brisbane street.

It's alleged the man, named by media as Comancheros bikie club associate Liam Scorsese, threatened the occupants of a home in Goulburn Street at Wakerley on the city's bayside shortly before 10am on Sunday.

He tried to break into the property and the occupants called police who tried Tasering the "enraged" 31-year-old but were unable to subdue him.

The two police officers then retreated 50 to 60 metres down the street but the Scorsese pursued them and threatened them with the knife, police say.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mick Niland told reporters the officers feared for their lives and one of them fired two shots at the man.

"He was armed, he has threatened police and as a result of those threats one officer has fired two shots," Detective Chief Superintendent Mick Niland told reporters.

"Police were in fear of their lives at the time."

The officers and a neighbour performed CPI on the man before paramedics arrived.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died.

The Queensland Police Service's Ethical Standards Command has launched an investigation into the incident on behalf of the State Coroner, with the assistance of the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Chief Supt Niland said the incident was "traumatic" for both the family and the police involved and the officers were receiving counselling.

It is the second shooting incident involving Queensland police in less than two weeks, after a 16-year-old boy was shot after allegedly lunging at officers with a knife at Springfield, southwest of Brisbane on February 14.

He was later charged after being released from hospital after treatment for non-life threatening injuries.