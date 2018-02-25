Help sought after Qld road rage attack

Police are appealing for information into a brutal road rage attack on southeast Queensland's M1 Motorway that has left a man fighting for his life.

Brock Prime, 29, was violently attacked by a group of up to 13 people, some of whom may have been armed, at the side of the M1 highway Pimpama and Yatala around 9:45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The group, who'd been travelling in a white van, fled the scene before emergency services arrived and police have appealed for information to help track them down.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson says the incident began when the van and Mr Prime's black Subaru Forester came close to colliding on the M1 around Coomera.

A "cat and mouse game" then began, with the two vehicles ducking and weaving through traffic in wet conditions on the motorway before they both finally pulled over.

"The actions of both of these vehicles were extremely dangerous," he told reporters.

Det Insp Thompson appealed for any witness to the assault and its lead up to contact police, including any motorists travelling in the northbound lanes of the M1 who may have dashcam footage.

Brock's friend Mia Cole said the incident comes just five weeks after the sudden and unexpected death of Brock's father Darren.

"Brock is his mother, younger brother and sisters rock and they rely on him heavily especially after the passing of their father," Ms Cole wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.