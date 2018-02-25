Man critical after M1 road rage incident

A man is fighting for his life after he was attacked by a small busload of people during a road rage incident on the M1 highway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Police say a white minivan or bus, containing up to 13 people was involved in the attack on the driver of a Subaru Forester station wagon on the side of the M1 between Pimpama and Yatala around 9,45pm on Saturday.

It's alleged the group attacked the 29-year-old man with an unknown weapon, leaving him with life-threatening head injuries.

Police say the group then fled the scene before emergency services arrived and remain at large.

The victim was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Investigators have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed or taken dash cam footage of the M1 between Pimpama and Yatala from around 9,30pm to the time of the incident to contact them.

The incident came just a day after a New Zealand man was sentenced to six-years-jail over the 2015 road rage death of a Queensland man on a Brisbane motorway.

Tamate Heke, 38, was found guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court of unlawful striking causing death for punching 50-year-old Shane Merrigan in the head on the side of the Gateway Motorway and causing him to fall into the path of a 13.7-tonne rubbish truck.