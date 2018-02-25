News

Giant crocodile drowns after getting caught in crab pot
Outrage as monster crocodile dies days after it was seen with a tangled tail

Qld signs on with Nevada as sister state

AAP /

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will sign a sister state agreement with Nevada's governor as part of her US trade mission.

Ms Palaszczuk will meet with Governor of Nevada Brian Sandoval in Washington DC on Sunday morning (AEST) to sign the agreement to focus on innovation, investment and job generation.

It comes in a trade mission where the premier has made a pitch for Sesame Street to be filmed in Queensland and offered part of Brisbane's history, 134-year-old Edison tubes, to the Smithsonian Institute.

