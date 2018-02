A central Queensland man has been charged with driving at a group of people in a front yard of a Mackay home, injuring a 25-year-old man.

The 30-year-old driver allegedly aimed his vehicle directly at the group of people at 3.10am on Saturday, hitting the man, who received minor injuries, police say.

He was later arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.