Man stabbed in north Qld break and enter

AAP /

Townsville police have arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly broke into a house and stabbed another man before stealing a car and injuring himself in a road collision.

Police say he forced his way into the house after 7pm on Friday, and stabbed the 23-year-old occupant in the abdomen during a confrontation.

The alleged offender then fled the scene, stealing a Mitsubishi Lancer which crashed into another vehicle at an intersection soon after.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to Townsville Hospital.

The 23-year-old man is also being treated in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigations are continuing.

