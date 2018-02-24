Safety fears on Qld project prompts action

An independent auditor will start assessing safety on construction of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing after 17 heavy-vehicle rollovers since the project began 18 months ago.

Queensland government officials met with senior representatives project operators Nexus on Friday for frank discussions about safety issues and concerns on the 41km bypass.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace and Transport Minister Mark Bailey met with Nexus after being alerted to the incidents by Workplace Health and Safety.

In a statement, the ministers said it was an open and constructive meeting and the company embraced the safety audit which would begin on Monday.

"There are up to 400 workers on this project," the statement read. "Their safety is our over-riding priority.

"We made it clear that given there have been 17 plant rollovers and serious concerns raised by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, we needed to see a significant improvement."

Once complete, the $1.6 billion project will redirect heavy vehicles away from Toowoomba rather than through it, from the Warrego Highway at Helidon Spa in the east to the Gore Highway at Athol in the west.