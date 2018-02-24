News

One drug student remains in GC hospital

AAP

Just one of the seven Gold Coast students affected by a suspected drug overdose remains in hospital as investigations continue into how the teens acquired the drug.

Gold Coast Heath confirmed on Friday afternoon a further three students had been discharged from Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, which left the year 10 students from St Stephen's College in varying states.

The students are suspected of buying the drugs online and police are investigating reports it was the Russian designer drug Phenibut, an anti-depressant used to treat anxiety and insomnia.

The incident has shocked the Upper Coomera school's community, prompting calls for more action from governments to stop teenagers treating drug education "like a joke".

