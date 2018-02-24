Reward offered to find dog rubbish dumper

RSPCA Queensland is offering a reward for information about who put a dog in an Ipswich rubbish bin.

Zorrow, the three-year-old foxie cross, survived being crushed in a garbage truck and was rescued by tip workers at the Willowbank landfill site.

It's believed the dog was dumped in the truck late on February 6 or early the next day.

Zorrow has since undergone a hip operation and remains in the care of RSPCA, which is offering $5000 for information that leads to a conviction.

CCTV footage of the dog struggling for his life inside the truck has been viewed around the world.