Man charged over Qld murder faces court

The second person accused of the murder of a Queensland man whose death was investigated following the results of an autopsy has faced court.

James Switez-Glowacz was found dead inside his unlocked Wynnum West unit by his father earlier in February,

The death of Mr Switez-Glowacz, who was known to police, wasn't initially being investigated as suspicious, but that changed after investigators received the results of an autopsy.

Police then charged two people within 24 hours of each other.

The first to face Cleveland Magistrates Court was Emily Tracey, who was remanded in custody following a brief appearance on Thursday.

Later that day, police charged Paul Moore with the murder of Mr Switez-Glowacz and he was brought before the same court on Friday.

Both will remain in custody ahead of their next court date on May 24.

During Tracey's mention, Cleveland Magistrates Court heard it would take about three months for the full brief of evidence to be finished.