No bodies found on salvaged trawler

Queensland police have confirmed no human remains have been found inside the salvaged trawler FV Dianne after inspecting the vessel at Bundaberg port.

The Dianne was finally lifted onto dry land on Wednesday, four months after it sank off the coast of the Town of 1770 with the loss of six of the seven men on board.

Ruben McDornan was the sole survivor while the bodies of 30-year-old Adam Hoffman and 45-year-old Ben Leahy were later located by police divers.

The remaining fishermen - 39-year-old Eli Tonks, 33-year-old Adam Bidner, 28-year-old Zach Feeney and 34-year-old Chris Sammut - are presumed to have perished.

Disaster Victim Identification officers scoured the wreck on Thursday and Friday, however, hopes for closure for the families of the missing men was not forthcoming.

Mystery still surrounds what caused the vessel to sink on October 16 last year, with investigators also scouring the wreck for any clue as to the cause of the disaster.