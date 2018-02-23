Two men sentenced for Qld drug killing

Two men who were part of a gang that fatally bashed a Gold Coast father for revenge after he ripped off their cannabis crop have been sentenced to jail.

But with periods already served in custody since the July 2015 killing of Greg Dufty, Liam Rawhiti Bliss won't spend more time behind bars while Clinton Lee Earl Stockman could soon be released on parole.

Stockman, 30, was sentenced to six years' jail but the 653 days he had spent in custody was declared as time served and his parole eligibility was set for Friday.

Bliss, 27, was given a sentence of five years.

The 206 days he spent in custody was also taken as time served and the remainder of his sentence was suspended from Friday. Following the hearing he walked from Brisbane Supreme Court with supporters.

Both pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month over their parts in the fatal attack of Mr Dufty.

"The assault occurred following an arranged meeting between (Mr Dufty) and the person from whom he had stolen the cannabis," Justice David Boddice said.

After he was bashed into unconsciousness Mr Dufty was handcuffed with zip ties and was punched in the back of the head four times.

Some attackers then fled and disposed of the large shifting spanner, truck tyre pressure gauge and knife used in the vengeance attack.

Dufty, meanwhile, was taken to a shed and attempts were made to rouse him.

But when he couldn't be woken members of the gang decided to dispose of his body.

His remains have never been found, with the court hearing his corpse was incinerated at a property near Casino, in northern NSW.

During the sentencing, Mr Dufty's partner, Shani Mill, told the court how her life had be destroyed by his death.

"He was my everything," she said.