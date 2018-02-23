Police crackdown on online drug trade

Queensland Police attempting to interrupt the online drug trade have made 30 separate detections of illicit and performance-enhancing substances at a Brisbane mail centre.

The seizure comes as police continue to investigate a mass overdose of students at a Gold Coast high school after they took an unknown drug believed to have been bought online.

Police on Thursday seized packages of cannabis, methylamphetamine and a variety of performance-enhancing drugs in the ninth operation of its kind since May last year.

This recent drug bust is the result of the Queensland Police, Australian Border Force and Australia Post working together to target the distribution of drugs through the domestic mail stream and online environment under Operation Direct.

Since it began police have seized more than $700,000 worth of dangerous drugs and have arrested five people.

Border Force regional commander Terry Price said people who purchase drugs online run the risk of not getting what they paid for which can lead to serious consequences.

"We've had many instances, and the unfortunate one on the Gold Coast is another one, where people are purchasing substances online or from overseas suppliers, and it's our position that it is extremely dangerous and people should avoid it," he said.

"For those who are participating in it, as this recent operation demonstrates, we will track you down and catch you."