News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
"Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming
'Who's going to stop ya?': Social media star slammed for driving while filming

Man pulled from flooded creek in Qld

AAP /

A man has been taken to hospital after being pulled from a flooded creek in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Emergency crews were called to Obi Obi Creek in Maleny about 10am on Friday, with reports a person was in the water, but man had been pulled to dry land by the time they arrived.

He was assessed on scene by paramedics before being taken to Maleny hospital for observation.

Crews investigated reports of a second person in the water but they found no sign of another person in distress.

The region had received 97mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am as part of wider rain system drenching the southeast.

Back To Top
feedback