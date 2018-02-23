Man pulled from flooded creek in Qld

A man has been taken to hospital after being pulled from a flooded creek in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Emergency crews were called to Obi Obi Creek in Maleny about 10am on Friday, with reports a person was in the water, but man had been pulled to dry land by the time they arrived.

He was assessed on scene by paramedics before being taken to Maleny hospital for observation.

Crews investigated reports of a second person in the water but they found no sign of another person in distress.

The region had received 97mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am as part of wider rain system drenching the southeast.