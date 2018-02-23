Wagner murder trial jury discharged in Qld

A jury in the trial of a Brisbane man accused of murdering his wealthy uncle almost two decades ago has been discharged after he sacked his legal team.

Robert James Wagner went to trial at Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday over allegations he killed Gerhard Wagner, who disappeared on January 7, 1999.

Wagner had pleaded not guilty and was fighting the charge but on Thursday he axed his defence lawyers provided by Legal Aid Queensland.

On Friday morning Justice Helen Bowskill thanked the jury for their time and service and sent them home.

"You are discharged from this proceeding," she said during a brief address.

Legal Aid Queensland is expected to review Wagner's case in the coming week and will tell the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday whether it will provide funds for his defence.

During the trial, the court heard Gerhard Wagner was last seen by one of his closest friends riding a motorbike away from a workshop where they had spent the afternoon.

That night, the 61-year-old failed to show up to a date arranged with his long-term partner, the jury was told.