Reward to solve Qld mum's murder

Queensland Police are offering a $250,000 reward to solve the murder of Cooktown woman Donna Steele.

Ms Steele's body was found in August in the Endeavour River at Cooktown, in Cape York, but police have yet to determine who is responsible for her murder.

Investigators have made multiple appeals for information and interviewed hundreds of people in their attempt to find Ms Steele's killer.

The last sighting of the 42-year-old was at a local IGA supermarket around midday on Wednesday, August 3, three days before her body was found.

Police later found a number of Ms Steele's personal belongings were missing from her home.

Police Minister Mark Ryan will on Friday announce the $250,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the crime.