Man injured, Gold Coast home shot up

Tracey Ferrier
AAP /

A man has taken himself to hospital after three offenders bashed him and fired a gun into the carport of a Gold Coast home.

The 20-year-old victim was confronted at the Nerang home about 8pm on Thursday.

The trio assaulted him, opened fire at the property and then fled in a car.

The injured man sought help at a neighbouring property but he left the scene before police arrived.

Shortly afterwards he took himself to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where he's been treated for non-life threatening injuries suffered in the assault.

The man is yet to lodge a complaint with police. A crime scene has been set up at the house.

