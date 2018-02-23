Calls for drug education after overdoses

There are calls for better drug education in schools, as police continue investigations into the overdose of seven Gold Coast high school students.

Three of the St Stephen's College year 10 students have been released from Gold Coast University Hospital, while the remaining four have reportedly recovered well and could be released on Friday.

All seven were rushed to hospital on Wednesday, with some in a critical condition, after ingesting an unknown drug.

Police are still awaiting the results of toxicology reports to confirm which drug was involved but were investigating reports it was the Russian designer drug Phenibut - an anti-depressant used to treat anxiety and insomnia - that may have been bought online.

The incident has shocked the Upper Coomera school's community, prompting calls for more action from governments to stop teenagers treating drug education "like a joke".

University of Queensland drugs expert Jake Najman said information given to students on drugs should not be a "half an hour school lesson".

Professor Najman said governments needed to invest in developing intensive, long-term drug education for students.

"It's a much more systematic problem that needs real commitment and not just a headline saying, 'Don't do it'," he told AAP.