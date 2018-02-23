Big wet hits Queensland's southeast

Heavy rain is lashing Queensland's southeast corner, sparking warnings for motorists to stay off flooded roads as the wet weather sets in.

SE Queensland will experience a very wet weekend as bad weather approaches the region (File).

Parts of the state are in for an extended drenching, with the very wet weather not expected to clear until Monday.

Commuters in Brisbane's CBD sloshed down flooded footpaths on Friday morning, with drains struggling to cope with the deluge.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for coastal catchments from Maryborough south to Caboolture, and that could be extended further south towards Brisbane as the day rolls on.

Minor flood warnings are also in place for inland communities along the Upper Dawson River, and the upper Mary River.

"We've already seen some triple figures in Brisbane. Mount Gravatt is the winner at the moment. We've got 108mm recorded there since 9am yesterday," senior meteorologist Michelle Berry told ABC radio on Friday morning.

Southern suburbs have copped the brunt of the rain, with Mansfield, next to Mount Gravatt, recording 96mm, Woolloongabba in the CBD has recorded 61mm, and 43mm has fallen at the airport.

A very wet weekend lies ahead, with a dry air mass that will move the rain on not expected until Monday.

Hydrologists are keeping a close eye on river catchments in the southeast, to determine if the flood watch needs to be extended.

Police have appealed to motorists to stay well away from flooded roads after a number of drivers had to be rescued in the Wide Bay area on Thursday.