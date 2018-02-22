Students need better drug education: prof

The overdose of Gold Coast school students must prompt action from government and educators to stop teenagers treating drug education "like a joke", an expert says.

Five year 10 students from St Stephen's College in Upper Coomera remain in hospital after seven were severely affected by drugs believed to be bought online.

University of Queensland drugs expert Jake Najman told AAP that information given to students on drugs should not be a "half an hour school lesson".

He warned such brief messaging could even entice teenagers if they "treat it like a joke".

"There's also no evidence talking to parents works," the director of the Queensland Alcohol and Drug Research and Education Centre said.

Professor Najman said governments needed to invest in developing intensive, long-term drug education for students.

"It's a much more systematic problem that needs real commitment and not just a headline saying, 'Don't do it'," he said.

Prof Najman rated the incident was the "worst event" he had encountered, with questions surrounding the mysterious drug essential to other's safety.

Police are awaiting the results of toxicology reports to confirm which drug was involved.

Prof Najman said the government and border security worked vigorously to intercept drugs coming into Australia but illicit drugs were "relatively easily available" for teenagers.