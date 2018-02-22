Carinity slams ex-nurse in death scandal

Embattled north Queensland aged care provider Carinity has moved to discredit a former nurse critical of the company following several deaths at its Townsville home.

Carinity is facing investigations into the suspicious deaths of at least five patients at its Baptist-run Fairfield Grange facility after three registered nurses were sacked in November last year.

The north Queensland coroner is investigating multiple deaths at the centre, while a doctor who supervised the nurses at Fairfield Grange has been referred to the Queensland Health Ombudsman.

Sharon Duthie, who worked as a nurse for Carinity at Fairfield Grange in late 2016, told The Australian it was run with a focus on profit, not patient care.

"Unfortunately, my worst fears have been realised," Ms Duthie said.

"It is the weirdest place I've ever worked for, and it was dangerous."

Carinity released a statement on Thursday saying Ms Duthie worked at the nursing home for only six shifts and praised the organisation in her resignation letter.

"I really enjoyed my time at Carinity, it is a beautiful place to work and I really felt we had a great team of nurses who cared, were empathetic but also excellent well trained nurses. I will miss working with them," the company quotes Ms Duthie as having written.

Carinity has assured the home's other residents they are safe, describing media reporting on the scandal as "sensationalised, anonymous and inaccurate".

It said it acted immediately when a Carinity staffer blew the whistle on November 21, and removed "any harm, or potential for harm" when it stood aside the staff involved.

It also announced on Thursday it had appointed a nurse advisor - a registered nurse who specialises in treating patients with complex health conditions - to look at ways to improve practises at the facility.

The person will work at Fairfield Grange for two months and report any further improvements that could be made to the CEO.

Carinity manages 11 aged care residential homes across Queensland, including four in Brisbane.