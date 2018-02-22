Teary murder accused faces Qld court

A woman accused of murdering of a man, whose father found his body in a Queensland home, has briefly faced court.

Emily Tracey was on Wednesday charged with the murder of James Switez-Glowacz, two weeks after his corpse was found in his Wynnum West unit.

The death wasn't initially being investigated as suspicious, but that changed after police received the results of an autopsy.

It indicated injuries may have contributed to Mr Switez-Glowacz's death.

A visibly upset Tracey, 34, was brought into the dock at Cleveland Magistrates Court on Thursday and returned to custody after being told her matter would next come up on May 24.

She was unable to seek bail in the lower court due to the nature of the charge she faces.

Investigators had earlier said Mr Switez-Glowacz's two-bedroom home was unlocked when his father had gone to visit on February 8.

They said it was odd as the 36-year-old, who was know to police, was security conscious.

Homicide detectives and forensic specialists are continuing the investigation.

Cleveland Magistrates Court heard it would take about three months for the full brief of evidence to be finished.