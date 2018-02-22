Qld LNP leader refuses to back Barnaby

Queensland Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington will not say if she backs Barnaby Joyce as federal leader of the Nationals following his affair with a former staffer.

Responding to questions about whether the deputy prime minister had the state opposition's support, Ms Frecklington refused to express her confidence in Mr Joyce.

The newly elected LNP leader is from traditional National Party heartland as the Member for Nanango - the seat once held by former premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

"In relation to Barnaby Joyce, it is a matter for the federal Nationals and I'm really going to leave it at that," she told reporters on Thursday.

Ms Frecklington indicated the uproar surrounding Mr Joyce's affair with his former staffer, Vikki Campion, had been discussed within the LNP, the result of a merger between the state's Liberal and National parties in 2008.

"All internal matters of course have been discussed internally and that's exactly what I would do, which is appropriate," she said.

"That is why I can stand here and say that the matter about Barnaby Joyce is for my federal national colleagues."

Ms Frecklington refused to divulge the outcome of party discussions.

Her comments came days after WA Nationals state leader Mia Davies called on Mr Joyce to stand aside.

"Mr Joyce's actions have caused pain for his family but it is the ongoing damage Mr Joyce is causing the Nationals organisation that is of greatest concern to me as WA leader," she said in a statement.

Mr Joyce, who is on personal leave, pointed to WA's lack of federal MPs and the eastern states, which he said had more "skin in the game", supported him.

"I find it surprising that a federal issue has so much momentum in the west, when people in the east in the National party have, in the majority, a different view," he said.