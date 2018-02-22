Palaszczuk wants Sesame Street in Qld

Big Bird exploring the Daintree Rainforest, Elmo diving the Great Barrier Reef and Cookie Monster chomping on a mango.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants Sesame Street filmed in Queensland, and has met with the show's senior team members in New York to encourage them to make it happen next year.

"In its 50th year, it would be great if the iconic Sesame Street could film at some of our iconic locations like the Reef, the outback and Dinosaur Way, and our rainforests," Ms Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

The premier is on her annual trade mission to the US, which includes meetings with studio executives, state governors and investment groups.

She has used past visits to help lock down film productions for Queensland, including Thor: Ragnarok and Aquaman.

The latter, which wrapped up filming on the Gold Coast in October, saw more than $100 million spent on physical production in Queensland and created 750 jobs, according to the Premier.

Ms Palaszczuk says the filming of Sesame Street in Queensland would not only showcase the state, but also help deliver on the program's aim to help kids be smarter, stronger and kinder.

"Sesame Street has recently focused on issues of autism, learning through play, and bullying, which are key priorities of our government's education agenda."