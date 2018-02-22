Safety concerns at Toowoomba road site

Ten heavy-vehicle rollovers in 18 months at a Queensland construction site have led to calls by the state government for reassurances the health of workers is being prioritised.

The rollovers have taken place since construction of the $1.6 billion Toowoomba Second Range Crossing began 18 months ago with the government promising to bring in an independent auditor to assess safety.

Industrial relations minister Grace Grace and transport minister Mark Bailey will meet with principal contractor Nexus on Friday after being alerted to the incidents by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland.

Ms Grace says the government is "deeply concerned" about the abnormally high number of incidents at the site.

"Frankly, the number of incidents involving plant rollovers is unacceptable and demands immediate action," she said on Thursday.

"This is an unusual step and should convey the gravity with which the Palaszczuk Government views this matter and our commitment to safety at work."

Mr Bailey says his department will appoint an independent auditor to investigate safety concerns at the site.

"We want to sit down with those concerned to hear what they plan to do to improve safety on this project," he said.

Once complete, the 41 kilometre bypass will redirect heavy vehicles away from Toowoomba rather than through it, from the Warrego Highway at Helidon Spa in the east to the Gore Highway at Athol in the west.