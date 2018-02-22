Gold Coast trains delayed by power lines

Damaged power lines have caused major delays to trains between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Delay times reached more than one hour early on Thursday morning but have since dropped to 30 minutes, with buses expected to be brought in to replace train services.

"When we get to around 9am our plan is to put all of the buses operating in place of trains, so we are able to get our maintenance crews and overhead team on the track to actually fix the broken wires," Queensland Rail's Nick King told ABC radio on Thursday.

Beenleigh and Gold Coast line trains will be suspended in both directions with buses replacing trains from 9am until 3pm.

Airport lines have also been affected, with Queensland Rail warning travellers to allow additional time for the delays and changes.