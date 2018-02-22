Jury to retire in Heke manslaughter trial

The jury tasked with deciding if Tamate Heke is guilty of the manslaughter of a man he punched on a Brisbane motorway is set to start deliberations on Thursday.

Tamate Heke is on trial over the death of a man during an altercation on a Brisbane motorway.

Shane Merrigan died after he was allegedly knocked into the path of a garbage truck during an incident on the Gateway Motorway on December 1, 2015.

Heke pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and unlawful striking on the opening day of his trial on Monday.

Defence barrister Joshua Fenton said Heke was defending himself and claimed Mr Merrigan tailgated him and challenged him to pull over before he pushed him twice and punched him in the face.

But crown prosecutor David Meredith said the factory worker's attack on Mr Merrigan was unprovoked.

The jury is expected to retire to consider its verdict on Thursday after Justice Peter Applegarth delivers his closing address.