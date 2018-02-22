Qld woman to stand trial on mum's murder

A Brisbane woman accused of bludgeoning her mother to death is one step closer to having her fate decided by a jury after being committed to stand trial for her murder.

Simona Zafirovska, 21, is accused of killing Radica Zafirovska, whose bloodied body was found at her Brisbane home at The Gap on October 28, 2016.

During a committal hearing on Wednesday in Brisbane Magistrates Court, police witnesses described finding a blood-stained piece of wood fashioned into a "timber stake" with a pointed end and a handle near the body.

Zafirovska is accused of striking her 56-year-old mother up to 20 times with the weapon.

There was also extensive blood spatter on the bedroom walls, and minute traces of blood were found in the kitchen and bathroom sinks, as well as on the tiled foyer, the court heard.

The court heard an unknown person had been seen fleeing the house shortly after Ms Zafirovska died, but one detective said they had never discovered their identity.

No date has yet been set for Zafirovska's Supreme Court trial.