Woman charged with Brisbane man's murder

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man in a Brisbane unit after an autopsy report raised suspicions he had met with foul play.

James Switez-Glowacz, 36, was found dead by his father in his two-bedroom Wynnum West unit on February 8.

At the time, police said it was odd Mr Switez-Glowacz's house was unlocked as he was very security conscious.

The results of an autopsy, which indicated injuries may have contributed to his death, sparked a police investigation.

A 36-year-old woman will appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with Mr Switez-Glowacz's murder.