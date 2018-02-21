News

Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

Desperate search for father of four who disappeared while rowing

Yahoo7 and Agencies

Police are searching the Brisbane River for a man who went missing during an early morning row.

Brisbane father of four Mark Roome, 63, was rowing with two others near Orleigh Park at West End when he disappeared on Wednesday about 4.40am.

An extensive air, land and underwater search has located some personal items including an oar.

Acting Inspector Don Dunstan said the man's regular rowing companions had decided to turn around when they noticed something had gone wrong.

Mark Roome pictured with his daughter Amy (left). Source: Supplied

"Upon turning around two of the rowers noticed the third rower was missing and the observed his scull capsized in the river," Insp Dunstan told reporters.

His companions notified other rowers to search and called out to those on the bank to call emergency services at about 4.40am.

Police say the conditions were dark, with little light on the river at the time.

The man went missing while rowing with his usual friends. Source: Twitter / Sarah Greenhalgh ‏

The man is believed to be an experienced rower and his family is said to be "quite distressed" by the incident.

An air, water and land search has commenced with police encouraging those near the river to keep an eye out.

