Fishing trawler Dianne put onto dry land

A sunken fishing trawler in which six men lost their lives off Queensland last year has been lifted out of the ocean four months after it capsized.

The FV Dianne was lifted out of the water at Bundaberg Port on Wednesday afternoon after being towed into port overnight from where it was raised from the sea floor off the town of 1770.

A proper search of the vessel won't be done until it's made safe on Thursday but Bundaberg police say the bodies of the four missing men could be on board.

The trawler sank on October 16 last year, with only one of the seven fishermen - Ruben McDornan - surviving.

Just two bodies have since been recovered, and mystery still surrounds what caused the vessel to sink.

"There is a possibility the men may be on board," Inspextor Pat Swindells said.

"It will give the families some closure and they can continue on with the grieving process."

Insp Swindells said crews had to pump water and petrol out of the vessels fuel tanks to make it light enough to lift onto the dock at Bundaberg on Wednesday.

"Specialist police will come out from Brisbane and our detectives will continue to try and find out exactly what happened and how it sunk," he told reporters.

"Now that we have it here we can see the hull of the vessel is intact."