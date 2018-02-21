Woman denied haircut at barber shop wins battle over Brisbane shopping centre

News

A woman who was refused a haircut at a Brisbane barber shop has forced landlords to change the lease conditions that saw her turned away.

The Gap Village Shopping Centre has apologised to Vivien Houston after she was turned away by her regular cutter at Jimmy Rod's Barbershop.

Ms Houston said she was told it was because she was a woman and the barber shop chain blamed lease conditions imposed by centre managers.

Late on Tuesday, the shopping centre said it never meant to impose discriminatory conditions and the barber shop's lease had been amended so all customers could have their hair cut, regardless of gender.

The Gap Village Shopping Centre has now apologised to Vivien Houston after she was turned away from her usual barber shop. Source: ABC

"We do not condone discrimination in any form, including discrimination against customers based on gender," the centre said on its Facebook page.

"The intention was to ensure differentiation between the hairdressing businesses within the centre on the basis of barber-style versus salon-style services.

"However, we acknowledge that the wording, which has been in place since 2007, could be improved to more accurately reflect this intent."

All stores in the Jimmy Rods Barbershop chain will now be allowed to cut womens hair. Source: Instagram/Jimmy Rods

Ms Houston, who has a men's style cut, is celebrating news, saying it shows the value of speaking up.

"I'm glad that speaking out about it has resulted in everyone becoming aware of the anti-discrimination legislation and being willing to make changes to the lease," she has told the ABC.

