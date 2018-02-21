Complaint filed against Qld CCC chairman

Queensland's local government lobby has referred the chairman of the state's corruption watchdog to a parliamentary committee over his alleged intervention prior to the sacking of a council official.

Local Government Association of Queensland chief executive Greg Hallam has officially referred Corruption and Crime Commission chairman Alan MacSporran to the committee charged with overseeing the watchdog.

The Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee, chaired by former Liberal National Party leader Tim Nicholls, investigates complaints and makes a recommendation to parliament, which has the final say.

It is understood the complaint relates to Mr MacSporran's alleged interference with the Logan City Council ahead of a vote to sack its chief executive Sharon Kelsey.

Mr MacSporran is alleged to have warned councillors against a meeting earlier this month in which they voted seven to five to remove Ms Kelsey, The Australian newspaper has reported.

She had taken up the role in June following a probe by Queensland's CCC into local government corruption.

The special meeting was chaired by Acting Mayor Cherie Dalley with Mayor Luke Smith, who had been investigated by the CCC, not present.

Responding to questions about Mr MacSporran's alleged behaviour, Acting Premier Jackie Trad said she was aware of the referral.

"Like any referral to the (PCCC), it doesn't matter who it is and who has made the referral, it is up to the (PCCC) to investigate and assess all complaints independently and independent of any political commentary," she said.