Queensland whooping cough cases drop

The number of whooping cough cases have dropped to a five year low in Queensland, but health authorities have warned parents not to become complacent.

Cases of the highly contagious infection fell by 1000 last year, the lowest the state has seen in five years.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said despite the drop, epidemics typically occur in Australia every three to four years.

"While we can't predict when the next epidemic will occur, there is always some level of disease circulating in the community, which is why it's so important to be vigilant and keep up to date with vaccinations," Dr Young said on Wednesday.

Most hospitalisations and deaths from whooping cough occur in babies younger than six months old.

"For adults and adolescents, whooping cough may only cause a persistent cough - but for babies it can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening health issues," she said.

Free vaccines are available for pregnant women and babies.