Damaging inland storms 'worse' than Debbie

Wild storms swept in on Tuesday night causing immense property damage, 30,000 homes losing power and debris smashing through windows.

Wind gusts tore 1000 square metres from the roof of Mount Isa Hospital. Debris from the roof also damaged parts of an adjoining block.

"Thankfully, no one was injured, for which we are very grateful,'' North West Hospital and Health Service chief executive Lisa Davies Jones said.

"Later today, we are bringing in a large crane to help us remove debris and assess the full extent of the damage so we can start planning for the permanent repair work that will be necessary."

The area affected was an office space, with staff moved to another area.

An operating theatre and children's ward were water damaged in the storm but operations have not been affected.

At Moranbah, inland from Mackay, severe winds gusted beyond 100km/h ripping down power lines and trees, with trampolines said to have flown through the air.

Residents said the strength of the wind was "worse" than what they encountered from category four Cyclone Debbie 11 months ago.

Three schools and two childcare centres were closed on Wednesday while a dozen homes suffered structural damage.

"I can easily say that last night's storm was the worst storm I've ever been through," Damian Huxham wrote on Facebook."

As the clean-up began, 4000 properties were without power in Moranbah and businesses were closed. Police urged residents to avoid clearing roads by themselves due to the threat of live wires.

At nearby Clermont, residents reported large hail stones, while the small town of Giru, just south of Townsville, copped more than 90mm of rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology also warned more damaging and dangerous storms were likely to affect inland northern communities on Wednesday.