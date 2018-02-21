Qld 'virtual power plant' signs businesses

Major industrial customers Sun Metals Corporation and MSF Sugar have signed on to Australia's first "virtual power plant" operating in north Queensland.

The power plant - in actuality a control room in Ergon's Townsville headquarters - redirects electricity from around the state to bolster supply during peak demand.

Queensland Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the plant had already proved its worth during the recent heatwave.

"When demand spiked for those air-conditioners last week, the plant drew 44 megawatts from a supplier in the southeast corner to help meet record peak demand," Dr Lynham said.

"Not only is this plant taking pressure off the network, it will help reduce the volatility of wholesale prices in the National Electricity Market, a major driver of power prices."

Sun Metals' zinc refinery in Townsville is one of the largest consumers of energy in the state, while MSF Sugar is hoping to use the deal with the virtual plant to optimise energy usage across its farms.

The virtual power plant is managed by Yurika, an arm of publicly-owned Energy Queensland.