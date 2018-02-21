Uncle murder trial set to continue in Qld

The trial for a man accused of murdering his wealthy uncle almost two decades ago is set to continue in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Robert James Wagner has pleaded not guilty to killing Gerhard Wagner in January 1999.

The 61-year-old's body and the motorbike he was last seen riding have never been found.

Crown prosecutor Philip McCarthy said in his opening statement on Tuesday one of Wagner's acquaintances would give evidence he admitted he "knocked his uncle off" during a discussion following his disappearance.

Mr McCarthy also claimed the accused was substantially indebted to his uncle and in a "precarious financial position".

He said the jury would hear evidence that Wagner made changes to Gerhard's will, which made him the sole executor and gave him "absolute control" over his uncle's assets when he died.

The court heard a shop employee would also testify that a customer the Crown believed was Wagner bought goggles, protective boots, gloves and a mask less than 10 days after his uncle's disappearance.

Mr McCarthy said the worker would claim the man told him he was "working with acids" to clean his garage.

More than 40 witnesses, including Gerhard Wagner's brothers, are expected to give evidence throughout the trial.