A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being found on a road outside Townsville.

The 54-year-old local man was found on the ground on Angus Smith Drive in Douglas just before 12.30pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Police are appealing for information from members of the public who were in the area at the time of the crash.