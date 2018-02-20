News

Boat found in hunt for missing Qld sailor

AAP

Authorities have found a boat washed up on the coast of northern NSW as they search for a man missing from a Queensland marina for nearly a week.

Keith Jones, 65, left Hervey Bay Marina on February 14 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities on Tuesday afternoon found a boat similar to his 34-foot vessel washed up in northern NSW but there was no sign of Mr Jones on board.

Concerns are held for him as his behaviour is out of character and he didn't leave travel plans with anyone before setting off.

