News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman charged over Sydney lawyer's murder (clone 39583869)
Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

Incredible pictures show dust storm blanket outback Queensland town

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

An outback Queensland town has been covered by dust in a storm that turned the sky orange.

0312_1900_qld_phone
1:40

How waterproof phone saved family after terrifying boat capsize
Police Survey Houses Hit by Flooding in Ingham
0:36

Police Survey Houses Hit by Flooding in Ingham
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
0227_0500_nat_firefighters
1:51

Bunnings blaze causes millions of dollars worth of damage
0226_1800_syd_blast
1:43

UK shop explosion
0225_1800_syd_gang
1:51

Violent gang of thieves on the run
Traffic Camera Captures Moment of Truck Rollover on M1
0:31

Traffic Camera Captures Moment of Truck Rollover on M1
Special report: Rohingya's Exodus
12:56

Special report: Rohingya's Exodus
 

Photos and videos posted on social media show the severity of the storm that hit Charleville with dust, blanketing the rural town on Tuesday afternoon.

Resident, Luke Taylor said it was still a bit windy in the area and described this afternoon's weather event as "pretty overwhelming".

"It was pretty loud. We have a tree out the front - a couple of branches broke off and hit the windows," Mr Taylor said.

"My partner was at the local IGA when it first hit... you couldn't see any of the cars or anything really."

Incredible pictures have emerged of a dust storm which turned the sky orange in Queensland. Source: 7News

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area on Tuesday, with potential for dangerous winds.

"There's been some exceptional winds that have led to the significant dust," Senior Forecaster Michelle Berry told AAP.



Ms Berry said the dry conditions around Charleville allowed the dust to be gathered and swept up across the town during the gusty winds.

Wind gusts were recorded at 96km/h with visibility recorded at just 200 metres at the airport during the height of the storm.

The severity of the storm was depicted in posts online. Source: 7 News

Visibility has since increased to 8km, while Ms Berry says it's hard to say when the dust should completely clear.

"It depends on the stability," she said.

Ms Berry said it was a "localised storm" meaning it's less likely to become as large as the large dust storm Australia saw in 2009.



In north Queensland, cars have been crushed and thousands of homes are without power after a storm hit Townsville this morning.

Townsville was hit by a storm on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

Back To Top