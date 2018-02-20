Incredible pictures show dust storm blanket outback Queensland town

An outback Queensland town has been covered by dust in a storm that turned the sky orange.

Photos and videos posted on social media show the severity of the storm that hit Charleville with dust, blanketing the rural town on Tuesday afternoon.

Resident, Luke Taylor said it was still a bit windy in the area and described this afternoon's weather event as "pretty overwhelming".

"It was pretty loud. We have a tree out the front - a couple of branches broke off and hit the windows," Mr Taylor said.

"My partner was at the local IGA when it first hit... you couldn't see any of the cars or anything really."

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area on Tuesday, with potential for dangerous winds.

"There's been some exceptional winds that have led to the significant dust," Senior Forecaster Michelle Berry told AAP.

Wow! A severe thunderstorm whipped up this dust storm in Charleville today. They’re not uncommon out west, though this one looks particularly nasty. Storms are set to continue further north in coming days. https://t.co/fkUZ5yG6mZ — Tony Auden (@TonyAuden) February 20, 2018

Ms Berry said the dry conditions around Charleville allowed the dust to be gathered and swept up across the town during the gusty winds.

Wind gusts were recorded at 96km/h with visibility recorded at just 200 metres at the airport during the height of the storm.

Visibility has since increased to 8km, while Ms Berry says it's hard to say when the dust should completely clear.

"It depends on the stability," she said.

Ms Berry said it was a "localised storm" meaning it's less likely to become as large as the large dust storm Australia saw in 2009.

A dust storm has hit Charleville this afternoon with reports it lasted more than an hour. Report on 7 News at 6pm. #7News pic.twitter.com/iFKllxTfZ5 — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) February 20, 2018

In north Queensland, cars have been crushed and thousands of homes are without power after a storm hit Townsville this morning.