Alleged Qld property scammer arrested

A man linked to a failed Gold Coast company that allegedly fleeced property investors of millions of dollars has been arrested and charged in Queensland.

The 52-year-old Gold Coast man was charged with dishonestly inducing victims to put money into accounts he controlled following an 11-month investigation into the directors of a Members Alliance Group.

Police allege Members Alliance would cold-call people to sell them home and land packages as an investment.

It's alleged more than $2.2 million was dishonestly taken into the company for the construction of houses in Queensland and New South Wales.

The investigation also involved building companies owned by the company, including Image Building Group and Silverback Constructions.

Members Alliance collapsed in mid-2016 reportedly owing the Australian Tax Office $29 million.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported at the time approximately 30 clients had been left with half-built homes as a result of the collapse.

The company had been evicted by the Gold Coast City Council earlier that year from a premises at Robina over an unpaid $1.1 million rent bill.

In February 2016, a Melbourne-based supplier lodged a wind-up action in court against Members Alliance over an unpaid $50,000 debt.

"Unfortunately a lot of Australian investors have had their dreams of home ownership shattered by the unscrupulous behaviour of those involved in this group," Detective Superintendent Terry Lawrence said.

"Legitimate, law-abiding businesses do not operate in this manner. A cold caller is not operating in your interest, only in the interest of themselves."

The man is expected to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.